Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mars InSight: why we'll be listening to the landing of the Perseverance rover

By Benjamin Fernando, PhD student and college lecturer, University of Oxford
Share this article
As I write this, Nasa’s Perseverance Rover is hurtling toward Mars at a speed of more than 80,000 km/h and is set to land at the Red Planet on February 18. Landing on Mars is no mean feat - the spacecraft will have to decelerate from more than 30 times the speed of sound to stationary in a matter of minutes, while it’s heated to more than 1,000°C by friction with the atmosphere.

Just over 3,000kms away from Perseverance’s landing site, another Nasa mission, InSight,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID-19: what happens if some countries don't vaccinate?
~ Wales is giving 16-year-olds the vote – but they may have to wait a little longer
~ Pauline Hanson puts her foot down over government's changes to the BOOT
~ Will robots make good friends? Scientists are already starting to find out
~ Try a little playfulness if your family's pandemic routine needs a reset
~ How the U.S. can move beyond mass protests in the aftermath of Donald Trump
~ People with disabilities put at risk by COVID-19 triage and vaccine priorities
~ Save the trees: Never-ending construction in cities threatens the urban forest
~ Key workers' dedication takes a toll on their families – here's what employers should do about it
~ How border walls threaten species trying to escape rising temperatures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter