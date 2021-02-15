Tolerance.ca
Wales is giving 16-year-olds the vote – but they may have to wait a little longer

By Toby James, Professor of Politics and Public Policy, University of East Anglia
The scene was set for May 6 2021 to be a historic day for democracy in Wales. It would be the first time that 16 and 17 year olds would be able to vote in an election in UK history.

It still might be. Although the pandemic has forced the country into lockdowns, the Welsh government says it is committed to the elections going ahead. The Senedd has passed legislation


