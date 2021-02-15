Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Include Protections for Women With Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women with disabilities demonstrating on March 8, 2020 against violence against women. © 2020 Mexicanas con Discapacidad (Mexico City) – Mexico’s senate should ensure protection for women with disabilities who are victims of violence, a coalition of human rights groups said today. The senate is expected to vote soon on amendments to the General Law on Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence. The initial draft of the law, approved by the Chamber of Deputies in December 2020, failed to include measures needed to extend its protections to women with disabilities.…


