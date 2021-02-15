Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Further Textbook Reforms Needed

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Then-Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a graduation ceremony at King Faisal Air College in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 25, 2017.  © 2017 Reuters (Beirut) – Saudi Arabia has taken important steps to purge its school religion textbooks of hateful and intolerant language, but the current texts maintain language that disparages practices associated with religious minorities, Human Rights Watch said today. A comprehensive Human Rights Watch review of Education Ministry-produced textbooks for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years found that some practices…


© Human Rights Watch -


