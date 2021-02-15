Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why political staffers are vulnerable to sexual misconduct — and little is done to stop it

By Maria Maley, Senior Lecturer in Politics, Australian National University
Share this article
New research sheds light on why sexual misconduct and bullying is so common in political offices and why political staffers have few options to hold those in power to account.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mars: Perseverance rover set for nail-biting landing – here's the rocket science
~ With five countries set to quit, is it curtains for the Pacific Islands Forum?
~ Research: Indonesian female academics bear the brunt of the pandemic
~ UK and China censor each other's TV channels
~ City of London threatened by EU
~ 'Everyone else does it, so I can too': how the false consensus effect drives environmental damage
~ Close contact test results will be crucial to whether Auckland’s level 3 lockdown is extended beyond three days
~ We found the first Australian evidence of a major shift in Earth's magnetic poles. It may help us predict the next
~ The mysterious existence of a leafless kauri stump, kept alive by its forest neighbours
~ The Dig's romanticisation of an Anglo-Saxon past reveals it is a film for post-Brexit UK
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter