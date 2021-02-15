Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Research: Indonesian female academics bear the brunt of the pandemic

By Inaya Rakhmani, Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, Universitas Indonesia, Universitas Indonesia
Evi Eliyanah, Lecturer, Australian National University
Zulfa Sakhiyya, Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Languages and Arts, Universitas Negeri Semarang
Share this article
While having to carry the added burdens and responsibilities of working from home, Indonesian female academics are also sidelined by policies in universities.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ With five countries set to quit, is it curtains for the Pacific Islands Forum?
~ UK and China censor each other's TV channels
~ City of London threatened by EU
~ 'Everyone else does it, so I can too': how the false consensus effect drives environmental damage
~ Close contact test results will be crucial to whether Auckland’s level 3 lockdown is extended beyond three days
~ We found the first Australian evidence of a major shift in Earth's magnetic poles. It may help us predict the next
~ The mysterious existence of a leafless kauri stump, kept alive by its forest neighbours
~ The Dig's romanticisation of an Anglo-Saxon past reveals it is a film for post-Brexit UK
~ 10am brunch, 1pm Kmart: when the media pokes fun at someone's lifestyle, it's harder for the next person to get COVID tested
~ The Fukushima quake may be an echo of the 2011 disaster — and a warning for the future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter