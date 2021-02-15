10am brunch, 1pm Kmart: when the media pokes fun at someone's lifestyle, it's harder for the next person to get COVID tested
By Clare Southerton, Postdoctoral Fellow, Vitalities Lab, UNSW
Marianne Clark, Postdoctoral Fellow, Vitalities Lab, UNSW
When people who test positive to COVID-19 become subject to ridicule for their activities, it could make others feel reluctant to get tested, or reveal their movements to contact tracers.
