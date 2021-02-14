Tolerance.ca
Fact check US: Is the filibuster one of the major obstacles ahead for Joe Biden?

By François Vergniolle de Chantal, Professeur de civilisation américaine à l'Université de Paris (LARCA - CNRS/UMR 8225)., Université de Paris
Endless filibustering has paralysed the US Senate, and with it all of Congress. Will this form of obstructionism be one of the main challenges facing Biden, as some Democrats fear?


© The Conversation -


