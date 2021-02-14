Bendable concrete and other CO2-infused cement mixes could dramatically cut global emissions
By Lucca Henrion, Research Fellow at the Global CO2 Initiative, University of Michigan
Duo Zhang, Assistant Research Scientist, University of Michigan
Victor C. Li, James R. Rice Distinguished University Professor of Engineering, University of Michigan
Volker Sick, Arthur F. Thurnau Professor; DTE Energy Professor of Advanced Energy Research; and Director, Global CO2 Initiative, University of Michigan
Researchers are developing ways to lock captured CO2 into cement. It could help rebuild America’s crumbling infrastructure and deal with climate change at the same time.
- Sunday, February 14, 2021