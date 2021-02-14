Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID killed the on-campus lecture, but will unis raise it from the dead?

By Shelley Kinash, Professor of Higher Education, University of Southern Queensland
Colin Jones, Associate Professor and Senior Academic Developer, University of Southern Queensland
Joseph Crawford, Lecturer, University of Tasmania
About two-thirds of Australian universities won't be offering on-campus lectures in 2021. But that's not all the pandemic's fault – it simply accelerated a shift away from the traditional format.


