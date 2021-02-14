Birds use massive magnetic maps to migrate – and some could cover the whole world
By Richard Holland, Professor in Animal Behaviour, School of Natural Sciences, Bangor University
Dmitry Kishkinev, Lecturer in Animal Behaviour and Behavioural Neuroscience, Keele University
Every year, billions of songbirds migrate thousands of miles between Europe and Africa – and then repeat that same journey again, year after year, to nest in exactly the same place that they chose on their first great journey.
The remarkable navigational precision displayed by these tiny birds – as they travel alone over stormy seas, across vast deserts, and through extremes in weather and temperature – has been one of the enduring mysteries of behavioural biology.
