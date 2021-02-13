Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump's acquittal is a sign of ‘constitutional rot’ – partisanship overriding principles

By John E. Finn, Professor Emeritus of Government, Wesleyan University
Share this article
The vote to acquit former President Trump for inciting the attack on the Capitol is a symptom of the dramatic decline of the US constitutional system, which is being eroded from within.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sahel: End Abuses in Counterterrorism Operations
~ Myanmar: Arrests Mount as Protests Expand
~ Nigerian protesters arrested for resisting reopening of the Lagos Lekki toll gate
~ International Criminal Court Prosecutor Elected
~ Saudi Women’s Rights Defenders Released, But Not Free
~ Anti-Asian Violence in US Demands Response
~ US to Permit Some Asylum Seekers to Return from Mexico
~ Why the British abandoned impeachment – and what the US Congress might do next
~ Mystery of how human immune cells develop lifelong immunity uncovered – new research
~ COVID vaccine weekly: why AstraZeneca vaccine received WHO backing even as South Africa paused rollout
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter