Human Rights Observatory

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Elected

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Seventeenth session of the International Criminal Court's Assembly of States Parties in The Hague, Netherlands, December 2018.  © 2018 Syd Boyd/Coalition for the International Criminal Court (New York) – The International Criminal Court’s member countries elected Karim Khan as prosecutor after an unprecedented vote, Human Rights Watch said today. The vote on February 12, 2021 at the United Nations headquarters in New York followed a contentious process that initially tried to reach a decision through consensus. Khan, a UK national, was a legal adviser in the prosecutor’s…


© Human Rights Watch -


