Human Rights Observatory

Anti-Asian Violence in US Demands Response

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Decorative lanterns hang above Mott street in Manhattan's Chinatown district before the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year, New York, NY, February 9, 2021.  © 2021 Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa via AP Images Cities across the United States are seeing numerous unprovoked attacks against Asian-Americans, particularly older people, according to a new study by a coalition documenting and addressing anti-Asian hate and discrimination. On January 28 in San Francisco, 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee was knocked to the ground and killed while walking in his neighborhood. There…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


