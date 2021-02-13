Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Arrests Mount as Protests Expand

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Protesters raise three-finger salutes from inside a police vehicle after a being detained during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. © 2021 Kaung Zaw Hein/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Images (Bangkok) – Myanmar’s military junta should immediately drop all charges and unconditionally release all those arbitrarily arrested since the military seized power on February 1, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. Detainees include political leaders, government officials, civil servants, activists, student leaders, and doctors, as well as anti-coup protesters.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Trump's acquittal is a sign of ‘constitutional rot’ – partisanship overriding principles
~ Sahel: End Abuses in Counterterrorism Operations
~ Nigerian protesters arrested for resisting reopening of the Lagos Lekki toll gate
~ International Criminal Court Prosecutor Elected
~ Saudi Women’s Rights Defenders Released, But Not Free
~ Anti-Asian Violence in US Demands Response
~ US to Permit Some Asylum Seekers to Return from Mexico
~ Why the British abandoned impeachment – and what the US Congress might do next
~ Mystery of how human immune cells develop lifelong immunity uncovered – new research
~ COVID vaccine weekly: why AstraZeneca vaccine received WHO backing even as South Africa paused rollout
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter