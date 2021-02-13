Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigerian protesters arrested for resisting reopening of the Lagos Lekki toll gate

By Nwachukwu Egbunike
Share this article
The protest came on the heels of the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry's decision to reopen the toll gate— a move perceived as insensitive to victims of the Lekki shootings.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ US to Permit Some Asylum Seekers to Return from Mexico
~ Why the British abandoned impeachment – and what the US Congress might do next
~ Mystery of how human immune cells develop lifelong immunity uncovered – new research
~ COVID vaccine weekly: why AstraZeneca vaccine received WHO backing even as South Africa paused rollout
~ India: RSF deplores arbitrary raids on Delhi news website Newsclick
~ Myanmar: Scrap Sweeping Cybersecurity Bill
~ Is Mozambique trying to expel a foreign journalist?
~ Amsterdam ousts London as Europe's top share hub, taking trading back to where it all began
~ Single on Valentine's Day and happily so
~ How to make COVID vaccines more effective: give people vitamin and mineral supplements
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter