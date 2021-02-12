Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US to Permit Some Asylum Seekers to Return from Mexico

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Clothing hangs to dry at a makeshift migrant camp for asylum seekers in Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico, on March 1, 2020.  © 2020 Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg/Getty Images Starting next week, asylum seekers currently waiting in Mexico with pending cases before United States immigration courts can sign up to enter the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Those allowed to enter will be given an assigned date to do so. This change brings the US closer to human rights norms, which require governments not to return those seeking protection…


© Human Rights Watch -


