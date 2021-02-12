Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the British abandoned impeachment – and what the US Congress might do next

By Eliga Gould, Professor of History, University of New Hampshire
Share this article
In the early 19th century, the British – who had invented impeachment centuries before – decided it no longer served its purpose. Instead, they found a more effective way to handle a bad leader.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US to Permit Some Asylum Seekers to Return from Mexico
~ Mystery of how human immune cells develop lifelong immunity uncovered – new research
~ COVID vaccine weekly: why AstraZeneca vaccine received WHO backing even as South Africa paused rollout
~ India: RSF deplores arbitrary raids on Delhi news website Newsclick
~ Myanmar: Scrap Sweeping Cybersecurity Bill
~ Is Mozambique trying to expel a foreign journalist?
~ Amsterdam ousts London as Europe's top share hub, taking trading back to where it all began
~ Single on Valentine's Day and happily so
~ How to make COVID vaccines more effective: give people vitamin and mineral supplements
~ 50 years since decimalisation: the UK's currency change was not driven by 'Europeanisation'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter