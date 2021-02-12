Tolerance.ca
India: RSF deplores arbitrary raids on Delhi news website Newsclick

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns this week’s raids on the Delhi-based news website Newsclick in connection with spurious “money laundering” allegations This is a political manoeuvre designed to intimidate Newsclick – which has distinguished itself by its coverage of the ongoing farmers’ protests – and other independent media in India, RSF said.The raids, searches and seizures began when officials from the Enforcement Directorate, a federal agency that combats economic crimes, arrived at Newsclick’s headquarters in southern Delhi


© Reporters without borders


