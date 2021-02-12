Tolerance.ca
Myanmar: Scrap Sweeping Cybersecurity Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image State Administrative Council Chairman and Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing makes a televised statement in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. © 2021 Tatmadaw True Information Team Facebook page via AP (Bangkok) – Myanmar’s military junta has put forward a draconian bill that would give it sweeping powers to access user data, block websites, order internet shutdowns, and imprison critics and officials at noncomplying companies, Human Rights Watch said today. The junta should withdraw the bill. The ruling State Administrative Council, installed after…


© Human Rights Watch -


