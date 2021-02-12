Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Mozambique trying to expel a foreign journalist?

By Dércio Tsandzana
Share this article
Bowker is the founder of the news website Zitamar News, which in recent years has been praised for its coverage of the armed conflict in the Cabo Delgado province.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ India: RSF deplores arbitrary raids on Delhi news website Newsclick
~ Myanmar: Scrap Sweeping Cybersecurity Bill
~ Amsterdam ousts London as Europe's top share hub, taking trading back to where it all began
~ Single on Valentine's Day and happily so
~ How to make COVID vaccines more effective: give people vitamin and mineral supplements
~ 50 years since decimalisation: the UK's currency change was not driven by 'Europeanisation'
~ Climate change is making extreme cold much less likely, despite the UK plummeting to -23°C
~ How the teenage immigrant inventor of Durex condoms was forgotten by history – In Depth Out Loud podcast
~ How to write a love poem
~ Poems for long distant loves in lockdown
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter