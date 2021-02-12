Amsterdam ousts London as Europe's top share hub, taking trading back to where it all began
By Edward Thomas Jones, Lecturer in Economics, Bangor University
James Bowden, Lecturer in Financial Technology, University of Strathclyde
Amsterdam has usurped London to become Europe’s biggest hub for trading shares. It is quite a shift for a city that was fifth behind Paris, Frankfurt and Milan only two months ago, while for the UK this is one of numerous recent developments that highlight the downsides of leaving the EU. So how did this happen, and where do things go from here?
First a bit of history. At the beginning of the 17th century, the financial centre of the world was not London, New York or Tokyo. It was an exchange…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, February 12, 2021