Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Single on Valentine's Day and happily so

By Elizabeth Brake, Professor of Philosophy, Rice University
In this pandemic year, many Americans are focused on how to have a socially distanced romantic dinner or prepare the perfect date night at home.

There’s nothing wrong with celebrating romantic love, but the focus on such celebrations drowns out the voices of those who are fine as they are - single and happily so.

As I’ve argued in my research on the ethics and politics of the family, social practices that celebrate romance, while ignoring the joys of friendship and solitude, reflect widespread…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


