Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to write a love poem

By Hannah Copley, Lecturer in Creative Writing, University of Westminster
Share this article
They can seem daunting to write but are wonderful to receive so here are a handful of tips to write your own love poem.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How the teenage immigrant inventor of Durex condoms was forgotten by history – In Depth Out Loud podcast
~ Poems for long distant loves in lockdown
~ South African president extends special COVID-19 grant. Why this is not enough
~ India protests: farmers could switch to more climate-resilient crops – but they have been given no incentive
~ Border closures are not the answer to the UK's coronavirus crisis
~ Act like you're carrying a dangerous coronavirus mutation – because you might be
~ How the gay party scene short-circuited and became a moneymaking bonanza
~ Should I stay or should I go? Here are the relationship factors people ponder when deciding whether to break up
~ The $4 trillion economic cost of not vaccinating the entire world
~ How Apple and Google let your phone warn you if you've been exposed to the coronavirus while protecting your privacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter