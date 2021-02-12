Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African president extends special COVID-19 grant. Why this is not enough

By Hannah J. Dawson, Post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics Institute (SWOP), University of the Witwatersrand
The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened unemployment and poverty, showing the need for the government to permanently expand income support to working-age adults.


© The Conversation


