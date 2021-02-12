Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India protests: farmers could switch to more climate-resilient crops – but they have been given no incentive

By Shruti Bhogal, Researcher, TIGR2ESS Programme, University of Cambridge
Shreya Sinha, Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Geography, University of Cambridge
Share this article
India is witnessing a historic mass mobilisation of farmers against three new farm laws. The country’s government maintains that these laws are the cure for a longstanding agrarian crisis. While this claim has been analysed from several angles, the environmental angle has often been overlooked. This is no small oversight since the agrarian crisis in India is underpinned by strong environmental vulnerabilities, including those associated…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How the teenage immigrant inventor of Durex condoms was forgotten by history – In Depth Out Loud podcast
~ How to write a love poem
~ Poems for long distant loves in lockdown
~ South African president extends special COVID-19 grant. Why this is not enough
~ Border closures are not the answer to the UK's coronavirus crisis
~ Act like you're carrying a dangerous coronavirus mutation – because you might be
~ How the gay party scene short-circuited and became a moneymaking bonanza
~ Should I stay or should I go? Here are the relationship factors people ponder when deciding whether to break up
~ The $4 trillion economic cost of not vaccinating the entire world
~ How Apple and Google let your phone warn you if you've been exposed to the coronavirus while protecting your privacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter