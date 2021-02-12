Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Border closures are not the answer to the UK's coronavirus crisis

By Laurie Parsons, Lecturer in Human Geography, Royal Holloway
Borders have moved, not uncommonly for the UK, to the forefront of public discussion in 2021.

The home secretary, Priti Patel, recently expressed rare contrition for the failure to close borders in March 2020 – a point on which Labour leader Keir Starmer took the prime minister to task. Under normal circumstances, the idea of a Labour party led by the historically Europhile Starmer advocating for a hard border regime would be notable, but these are far from normal circumstances.

The change reflects…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


