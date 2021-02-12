How Apple and Google let your phone warn you if you've been exposed to the coronavirus while protecting your privacy
By Johannes Becker, Doctoral student in Electrical & Computer Engineering, Boston University
David Starobinski, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Boston University
Bluetooth wireless communication makes it possible to track when people have been exposed to people infected with the coronavirus. The right cryptography scheme keeps alerts about exposures private.
- Friday, February 12, 2021