How US Education Secretary nominee Miguel Cardona can stop the teacher shortage
By Bob Spires, Associate Professor of Education, University of Richmond
Diane B Hirshberg, Professor of Education Policy, University of Alaska Anchorage
Doris A. Santoro, Professor of Education, Bowdoin College
Richard L. Schwab, Raymond Neag Endowed Professor of Educational Leadership and Dean Emeritus, University of Connecticut
Editor’s note: Miguel Cardona – President Joe Biden’s choice for secretary of education – faces several urgent and contentious priorities, including reopening schools safely, addressing systemic racism within schools, and reversing the ever-growing teacher shortage. Here, four experts explain how to recruit more people to become educators in the nation’s public schools.
1. Increase pay and reduce class sizes…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, February 12, 2021