Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How US Education Secretary nominee Miguel Cardona can stop the teacher shortage

By Bob Spires, Associate Professor of Education, University of Richmond
Diane B Hirshberg, Professor of Education Policy, University of Alaska Anchorage
Doris A. Santoro, Professor of Education, Bowdoin College
Richard L. Schwab, Raymond Neag Endowed Professor of Educational Leadership and Dean Emeritus, University of Connecticut
Editor’s note: Miguel Cardona – President Joe Biden’s choice for secretary of education – faces several urgent and contentious priorities, including reopening schools safely, addressing systemic racism within schools, and reversing the ever-growing teacher shortage. Here, four experts explain how to recruit more people to become educators in the nation’s public schools.

1. Increase pay and reduce class sizes


© The Conversation -


