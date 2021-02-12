How the Affordable Care Act can keep people out of prison
By Erkmen G. Aslim, Assistant Professor of Economics, Grand Valley State University
Carlos Ignacio Navarro, Senior Research Associate, Texas A&M University
Han Yu, Assistant Professor of Finance and Applied Economics, Dalton State College
Many people who are incarcerated have problems with substance abuse, which often may have led to their incarceration. A lack of health insurance often impedes their ability to get treatment.
- Friday, February 12, 2021