Human Rights Observatory

How the pandemic may damage children's social intelligence

By Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Cambridge
Christelle Langley, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Cambridge
Fei Li, Professor of Pediatrics, Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Jianfeng Feng, Professor of Science and Technology for Brain-Inspired Intelligence , Fudan University
Do you remember the excitement and anticipation of your first day at school? Perhaps you were looking forward to making new friends. Or maybe you were shy and anxious. Research shows that such excitement and stress are the two most common reactions to starting school. It is telling that a large part of this emotional response is social.

