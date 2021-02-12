Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's not just Trump – presidents and politicians have long shredded etiquette

By Maurizio Valsania, Professor of American History, Università di Torino
Share this article
'Mind your manners' isn't just something your mother told you. Manners – and civility – are an essential component of how things get done in government, and the Founding Fathers knew it.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How the teenage immigrant inventor of Durex condoms was forgotten by history – In Depth Out Loud podcast
~ How to write a love poem
~ Poems for long distant loves in lockdown
~ South African president extends special COVID-19 grant. Why this is not enough
~ India protests: farmers could switch to more climate-resilient crops – but they have been given no incentive
~ Border closures are not the answer to the UK's coronavirus crisis
~ Act like you're carrying a dangerous coronavirus mutation – because you might be
~ How the gay party scene short-circuited and became a moneymaking bonanza
~ Should I stay or should I go? Here are the relationship factors people ponder when deciding whether to break up
~ The $4 trillion economic cost of not vaccinating the entire world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter