Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 is giving us a new appreciation for physical shops

By Cathrine Jansson-Boyd, Reader in Consumer Psychology, Anglia Ruskin University
Share this article
The outlook for high street stores seems gloomy. Social distancing measures and lockdowns have driven people to shop online, leading to shop closures and a boom for online retailers such as Amazon. Before the pandemic, online shopping was a growing trend – and…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF decries plan for Google Cloud data centres in Saudi Arabia
~ Switzerland: Liberian War Crimes Trial Resumes
~ Uzbekistan: Blogger Held on Dubious Extortion Charge
~ COVID vaccines have been developed in record time. But how will we know they're safe?
~ Yes, another lockdown in Victoria hurts. But it might be our only way to avert a third wave
~ Biden at the Pentagon, by Joseph R. Biden Jr.
~ Q&A with Sharon Peacock, coronavirus variant hunter
~ The Moon plays an important role in Indigenous culture and helped win a battle over sea rights
~ Russia Cracks Down on Planned Valentine's Day Protest
~ Australia Should Stop Blocking International Justice in Israel and Palestine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter