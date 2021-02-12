Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Human Rights Observatory

Switzerland: Liberian War Crimes Trial Resumes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Switzerland's national flag flies over the entrance of the Swiss Federal Criminal Court (Bundesstrafgericht) in Bellinzona, Switzerland March 5, 2020. © REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann (Geneva) – The trial of a former Liberian rebel leader arrested in Switzerland for alleged war crimes during Liberia’s first civil war will start its second important phase on February 15, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch issued a Question-and-Answer document on the trial on February 12. On December 3, 2020, the Swiss Federal Criminal Court, in the city of Bellinzona,…


© Human Rights Watch -


