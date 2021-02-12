Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Blogger Held on Dubious Extortion Charge

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image © YouTube/Otabek Sattoriy (Berlin) – An outspoken blogger from Uzbekistan faces up to 10 years in prison in a dubious extortion case brought by local authorities in the country’s southeast region, Human Rights Watch said today. Plainclothes officers detained the blogger, Otabek Sattoriy, on January 30, 2021. On February 1, a court authorized his pretrial detention on suspicion of extorting a new mobile phone from the head of a local bazaar. “Otabek Sattoriy’s blogging on sensitive issues such as alleged corruption and farmers’ rights has put him in local authorities’…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Switzerland: Liberian War Crimes Trial Resumes
~ COVID vaccines have been developed in record time. But how will we know they're safe?
~ Yes, another lockdown in Victoria hurts. But it might be our only way to avert a third wave
~ Biden at the Pentagon, by Joseph R. Biden Jr.
~ The Moon plays an important role in Indigenous culture and helped win a battle over sea rights
~ Russia Cracks Down on Planned Valentine's Day Protest
~ Australia Should Stop Blocking International Justice in Israel and Palestine
~ Duterte Should Leave Alone Philippines TV Network
~ For the birds? Hardly! Valentine's Day was reimagined by chivalrous medieval poets for all to enjoy, respectfully
~ Trust in government soars in Australia and New Zealand during pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter