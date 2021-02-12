Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccines have been developed in record time. But how will we know they're safe?

By Nicholas Wood, Associate Professor, Discipline of Childhood and Adolescent Health, University of Sydney
Kristine Macartney, Professor, Discipline of Paediatrics and Child Health, University of Sydney
We already track potential vaccine side-effects in Australia. So we'll be using, and building on, years of experience in monitoring any long-term effects of COVID-19 vaccines.


