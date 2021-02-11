Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia Cracks Down on Planned Valentine's Day Protest

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Law enforcement officers block access to Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, ahead of a rally protesting a court decision to imprison Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, by replacing his suspended sentence with jail time, February 2, 2021. © 2021 Iliya Pitalev/Sputnik via AP Today, Russian authorities threatened to file charges against people who take part in protests scheduled for February 14. Prosecutors also threatened prosecution of social media and website owners if they continue to promote the St. Valentine’s Day protests. But this isn’t about street…


