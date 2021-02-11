Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia Should Stop Blocking International Justice in Israel and Palestine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, November 7, 2019.  © 2019 AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File The International Criminal Court (ICC) last week handed down a historic ruling  confirming that the court’s prosecutor has the power to investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity  in Palestine. After half a century of impunity since the Israeli occupation began, the ICC decision finally offers some real hope for justice, as crimes in the West Bank and Gaza Strip may now to be subject to a formal probe. So it was alarming to hear…


© Human Rights Watch -


