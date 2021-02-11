Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Duterte Should Leave Alone Philippines TV Network

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Employees light candles outside the headquarters of broadcast network ABS-CBN corp. on May 5, 2020, after the network was ordered to halt operations after its congressional franchise expired, in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. © 2020 AP Photo/Aaron Favila Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared this week that he would not recognize any new license granted by Congress to ABS-CBN, the major television network that the government forced off the air in July 2020. Duterte repeated his claim – already debunked – that the broadcaster, one of the Philippines’…


© Human Rights Watch -


