Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lovers of Sappho thrilled by ‘new’ poetry find, but its backstory may have been fabricated

By C. Michael Sampson, Associate Professor of Classics, University of Manitoba
Share this article
In 2014, reports of a new discovery of Sappho's poems were remarkable. New research argues the papyrus had a fabricated backstory.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Proud Boys terrorist group designation may deter new recruits and fundraising
~ Nepal Plans to Limit Women’s Travel for Work, Again
~ Saudi Arabia Drops Death Sentence Against Child Protestors
~ Turkey reins in social media—one platform at a time
~ Why is there water on Earth?
~ Valentine's Day: COVID-19 wilted the flower industry, but sustainability still a thorny issue
~ What's the difference between mutations, variants and strains? A guide to COVID terminology
~ Vital Signs: What if Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan is too big?
~ Friday essay: the long history of warrior turtles, from ancient myth to warships to teenage mutants
~ Mr Morrison, please don't make empty promises: enshrine our climate targets in law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter