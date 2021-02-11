Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal Plans to Limit Women’s Travel for Work, Again

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A Nepalese woman holds a placard against a proposed rule which restricts foreign travel for women under 40 years during a protest outside the Department of Immigration in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 11, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha For decades, Nepal’s government has responded to incidents of abuse and exploitation of Nepali women working abroad by imposing one misguided rule after another, restricting their right to travel and earn a living. The latest proposals will make a bad situation even worse for these women. Under new proposals by the department…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Saudi Arabia Drops Death Sentence Against Child Protestors
~ Turkey reins in social media—one platform at a time
~ Why is there water on Earth?
~ Valentine's Day: COVID-19 wilted the flower industry, but sustainability still a thorny issue
~ What's the difference between mutations, variants and strains? A guide to COVID terminology
~ Vital Signs: What if Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan is too big?
~ Friday essay: the long history of warrior turtles, from ancient myth to warships to teenage mutants
~ Mr Morrison, please don't make empty promises: enshrine our climate targets in law
~ COVID forced Australian fathers to do more at home, but at the same cost mothers have long endured
~ Investors swoon over Bumble's IPO – but what exactly is an initial public offering?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter