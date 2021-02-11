Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar’s junta plans draconian cyber-security law

By DBastard
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns a proposed cyber-security law in Myanmar that would organize online censorship and force social media platforms to share private information about their users when requested by the authorities. This would violate the confidentiality of journalists’ data and sources, and the public’s right to reliable information, RSF says.


© Reporters without borders -


