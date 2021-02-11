Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Attempt to Greenwash Bolsonaro’s Environmental Record Backfires at OECD

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
On January 27, Human Rights Watch sent a letter to members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) detailing the disastrous impacts of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s environmental policies. The intervention has now helped thwart his administration’s attempt to use the OECD to greenwash its record. In September 2019, Bolsonaro’s Environment Minister, Ricardo Salles, traveled to OECD headquarters in Paris to advocate for an upgrade to Brazil’s status in the organization’s environment committee. His intervention was part of a broader effort to counter international…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Turkey reins in social media — one platform at a time
~ Security concerns and legal ambiguities threaten the future of Ukraine's ‘State in a Smartphone’
~ Are two cloth masks better than one for preventing the spread of COVID-19?
~ John Brown was a violent crusader, but he blazed a moral path that the cautious Lincoln followed to end slavery
~ Lessons from Donald Trump: Does a toxic CEO ever truly leave?
~ Bitcoin: why a wave of huge companies like Tesla rushing to invest could derail the stock market
~ Uzbek blogger facing possible 10-year jail term
~ Safety of journalists remains active concern in Northern Ireland as BBC Panorama team is threatened
~ DR Congo: Reopen Inquiry into Prominent Activist’s Murder
~ Nigeria Finally Unfreezes Protesters’ Bank Accounts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter