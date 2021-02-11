Are two cloth masks better than one for preventing the spread of COVID-19?
By Catherine Clase, Physician, epidemiologist, associate professor, McMaster University
Charles-Francois de Lannoy, Assistant Professor, Chemical Engineering, McMaster University
Juan Jesus Carrero, Professor of Epidemiology, Karolinska Institutet
Roberto Pecoits-Filho, Professor of Medicine, Pontificia Universidade Católica do Paraná
Scott Laengert, PhD Student, Chemical Engineering, McMaster University
Are two face masks better than one? Adding layers of filtration by double masking is a way of using the masks that we already have, possibly to better effect.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 11, 2021