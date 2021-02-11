Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

John Brown was a violent crusader, but he blazed a moral path that the cautious Lincoln followed to end slavery

By Adam Seagrave, Associate Professor of Civic and Economic Thought and Leadership, Arizona State University
Share this article
President Lincoln was a statesman and abolitionist. John Brown was a radical. That's the traditional view of how each one fought slavery, but it fails to capture the full measure of their devotion.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Attempt to Greenwash Bolsonaro’s Environmental Record Backfires at OECD
~ Turkey reins in social media — one platform at a time
~ Security concerns and legal ambiguities threaten the future of Ukraine's ‘State in a Smartphone’
~ Are two cloth masks better than one for preventing the spread of COVID-19?
~ Lessons from Donald Trump: Does a toxic CEO ever truly leave?
~ Bitcoin: why a wave of huge companies like Tesla rushing to invest could derail the stock market
~ Uzbek blogger facing possible 10-year jail term
~ Safety of journalists remains active concern in Northern Ireland as BBC Panorama team is threatened
~ DR Congo: Reopen Inquiry into Prominent Activist’s Murder
~ Nigeria Finally Unfreezes Protesters’ Bank Accounts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter