Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lessons from Donald Trump: Does a toxic CEO ever truly leave?

By Steven H. Appelbaum, Professor of Management, Concordia University
Share this article
While toxic CEOs may leave organizations, their style of leadership and the damage they leave behind have a long shelf life.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Attempt to Greenwash Bolsonaro’s Environmental Record Backfires at OECD
~ Turkey reins in social media — one platform at a time
~ Security concerns and legal ambiguities threaten the future of Ukraine's ‘State in a Smartphone’
~ Are two cloth masks better than one for preventing the spread of COVID-19?
~ John Brown was a violent crusader, but he blazed a moral path that the cautious Lincoln followed to end slavery
~ Bitcoin: why a wave of huge companies like Tesla rushing to invest could derail the stock market
~ Uzbek blogger facing possible 10-year jail term
~ Safety of journalists remains active concern in Northern Ireland as BBC Panorama team is threatened
~ DR Congo: Reopen Inquiry into Prominent Activist’s Murder
~ Nigeria Finally Unfreezes Protesters’ Bank Accounts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter