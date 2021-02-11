Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbek blogger facing possible 10-year jail term

By stagiaire-europe
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the arrest of Otabek Sattoryi, a video blogger based in southeastern Uzbekistan’s Surxondaryo region, and the use of trumped-up criminal charges with the clear aim of silencing his investigative reporting on local corruption.


© Reporters without borders -


