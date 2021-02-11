Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Durex condoms: how their teenage immigrant inventor was forgotten by history

By Jessica Borge, Digital Collections (Scholarship) Manager at King’s College London Archives and Research Collections; Visiting Fellow in Digital Humanities, School of Advanced Study
Share this article
Around 975 Durex condoms are sold every minute. The global condom market is predicted to grow to over US$11 billion (£8 billion) by 2023, and Durex is in the privileged position of being the world’s most popular brand. Yet until recently, the young man who invented Durex’s mass-produced condom…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Uzbek blogger facing possible 10-year jail term
~ Safety of journalists remains active concern in Northern Ireland as BBC Panorama team is threatened
~ DR Congo: Reopen Inquiry into Prominent Activist’s Murder
~ Nigeria Finally Unfreezes Protesters’ Bank Accounts
~ Fossil fuel subsidies amount to hundreds of billions of dollars a year – here's how to get rid of them
~ Temperature scanners aren't good at telling who has COVID-19 – here's how to fix that
~ Why Myanmar is rising up in collective fury after a military coup – The Conversation Weekly podcast
~ Biracial Britain: why mixed-race people must be able to decide their own identity
~ Why we're obsessed with music from our youth
~ Voting in prison should be mandatory – here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter