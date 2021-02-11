Tolerance.ca
Why we're obsessed with music from our youth

By Kelly Jakubowski, Assistant Professor in Music Psychology, Durham University
People tend to be extremely nostalgic about the music they listened to when they were young. If you were a teenager in the 1970s, chances are you will love Queen, Stevie Wonder or ABBA. And if you were young in the 1990s, Wannabe by the Spice Girls probably still gets you on the dance floor.

But why is that? Do we genuinely think music from the past is better, or has it got something to do with the memories we have of that time?

Our recent study, published in Music and Science, has…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


