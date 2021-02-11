Tolerance.ca
Bipartisanship in Congress isn't about being nice – it's about cold, hard numbers

By Daniel Palazzolo, Professor of Political Science, University of Richmond
Before he was even inaugurated as president, Joe Biden, elected at a time of strong political polarization, emphasized the importance of bipartisanship in dealing with Congress: “I think I can work with Republican leadership in the House and Senate. I think we can get some things done.”

Incoming presidents routinely make such appeals, and for good reason.

Senate rules require a “supermajority” – 60 out of 100 senators, including both


